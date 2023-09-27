IFG Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,109,000 after acquiring an additional 268,602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. 2,298,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,248. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

