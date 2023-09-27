Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.01. 999,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,008. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,841 shares of company stock valued at $155,120,222. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

