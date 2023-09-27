Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.84. 390,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

