Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 61 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.74. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.