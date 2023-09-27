Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $395.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $372.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

