Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $395.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.36. The company has a market capitalization of $372.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

