Mayport LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 166,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.67 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

