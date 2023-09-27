Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 4.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.08. The stock had a trading volume of 308,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.