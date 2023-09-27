Mayport LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.5% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.97. 1,208,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.91 and its 200-day moving average is $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

