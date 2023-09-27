Welch Group LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

