Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,107,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

