Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

