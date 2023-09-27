iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,596 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.