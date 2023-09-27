iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,596 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
