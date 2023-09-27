PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 1,786,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896,404. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

