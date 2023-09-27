D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 312 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. 1,253,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,516. The stock has a market cap of $434.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,173,884 shares of company stock worth $334,837,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

