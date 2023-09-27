Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $612.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $612.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.46.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $128,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

