Arcus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.87. 350,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

