Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

