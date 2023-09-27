Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,531 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 259,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,784. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

