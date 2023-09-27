Members Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.8% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. 1,898,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

