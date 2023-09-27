Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.08. 485,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,676. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The stock has a market cap of $519.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.62 and its 200-day moving average is $451.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,371 shares of company stock valued at $21,025,565,827 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.