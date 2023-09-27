Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.57. 174,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,849. The company has a market capitalization of $371.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.96 and a 200 day moving average of $384.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.