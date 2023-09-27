Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $72.91. 7,668,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.