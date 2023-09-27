General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.50. 73,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,783. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

