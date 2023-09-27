Members Trust Co Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,297. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

