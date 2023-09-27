Quilter Plc Sells 1,175 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $46,381,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

