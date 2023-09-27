PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.70. 375,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,339. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

