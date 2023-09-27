Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

