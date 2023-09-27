Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,513 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $93.82. 740,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,312. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

