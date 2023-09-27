Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.77 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.