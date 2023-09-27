Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

