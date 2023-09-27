Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 2,567 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.58. The stock has a market cap of $195.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

