Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. 155,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

