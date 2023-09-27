Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 1,719,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.