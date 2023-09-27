Quilter Plc Buys 926 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,694,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 910,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

