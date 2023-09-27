Quilter Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,797,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

