Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,899 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 492,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,780. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $73.03 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

