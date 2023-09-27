D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 148 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $259.02. The stock had a trading volume of 185,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,226. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

