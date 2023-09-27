Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 93,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

