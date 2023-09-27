NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

