Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock valued at $334,837,452. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

