Arcus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 9,938,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,173,000 after buying an additional 3,468,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,969,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

