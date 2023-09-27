Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 572,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,019. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

