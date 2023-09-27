iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

