Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 1,911 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.