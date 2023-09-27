AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

