Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

