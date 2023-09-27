Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.