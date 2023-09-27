Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

