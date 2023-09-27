Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

TSLA opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.45 and its 200-day moving average is $223.74. The company has a market capitalization of $774.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

