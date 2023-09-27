Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $410.30. 134,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

